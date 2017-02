THESSALONIKI, Greece, Sept 10 Greece's economy will contract by more than 5 percent this year, the country's finance minister told business people in this northern Greek city on Saturday.

"The recession is exceeding all projections, even the troika's (EU/IMF/ECB) forecast. The projection in May was that recession would be at 3.8 percent, now we are exceeding 5.0 percent," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said.

He said holders of Greek government bonds were warming up to a debt swap plan.

"The private sector is responding very well to the PSI (private sector involvement)," the minister said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Toby Chopra)