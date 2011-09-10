* U.S. authorities have statistical data from 10 Swiss
banks-paper
* U.S. probing 10 Swiss banks for helping U.S. clients to
dodge taxes
* Swiss banks have until Sept 23 to hand over client
data-paper
ZURICH, Sept 10 U.S. authorities now have
statistical data from the ten Swiss banks being investigated by
the United States for helping U.S. clients to dodge taxes, Swiss
newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Saturday.
TagesAnzeiger, another Swiss newspaper, reported that the
Swiss banks now had until Sept 23 to hand over more specific
client data.
Credit Suisse , which is one of the banks under
investigation, had already handed over data earlier in the week,
while the nine other banks had handed over the data through an
intermediary on Friday, NZZ said without citing any sources.
The newspaper also said the Swiss government had given them
"plenty of rope" to do this.
Mario Tuor, spokesman for the Swiss department for
international financial affairs, declined to comment on the NZZ
and TagesAnzeiger reports, but he said: "We are still going for
a solution on the basis of existing legal rules in Switzerland."
Late on Friday, Reuters reported that the United States was
drafting legal documents, seeking to force nearly a dozen Swiss
banks and international banks with Swiss branches to disclose
the identities of American clients that evaded taxes.
Also on Friday, Swiss newspaper Blick said that Switzerland
had given the United States an estimate of the number of its
citizens who used secret accounts to avoid paying taxes between
2002 and 2010.
Swiss foreign minister Micheline Calmy Rey said on Wednesday
that Switzerland had given the U.S. statistical data about the
extent of U.S. taxpayers, but had not handed over any bank
client data.
Handing over statistical data is possible within the current
Swiss law that protects banking secrecy.
Switzerland, a noted tax haven that is the global capital of
offshore private banking, has been under attack from U.S.
Justice Department and Internal Revenue Service officials
conducting a broad criminal investigation into private banking
services that U.S. authorities say enabled wealthy Americans to
evade billions of dollars in taxes.
The Justice Department served a target letter in July on
Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, notifying it
that it was the focus of a criminal investigation. American
authorities also are probing HSBC and smaller Swiss
private banks and cantonal banks, including Basler Kantonalbank,
Wegelin and Julius Baer .
The Justice Department is trying to determine the total
volume of unreported accounts held at Swiss banks. Officials
suspect the accounts hold assets in the tens of billions of
dollars and possibly more.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Toby Chopra)