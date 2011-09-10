STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Chinese carmaker Zhejiang
Youngman Lotus Automobile said it was getting positive signs
from authorities in Beijing about its plans to invest in
cash-strapped Saab, a Swedish daily reported on Saturday.
Youngman and Chinese car company Pangda Automobile Trade Co
Ltd are seeking approval from China's authorities to
invest 245 million euros in Saab, now owned by Swedish
Automobile .
The ailing carmaker, which has not paid August wages and
whose bills from suppliers have been piling up, was pushed
closer to collapse this week after a Swedish court rejected its
application for protection from creditors.
Youngman Director Rachel Pang told Svenska Dagbladet the
company received a green light on its planned investment from
local authorities and that a decision on the provincial level
would be made on Wednesday.
A final approval is then needed from the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in Beijing.
"We have ongoing contact with NDRC in Beijing. We are
getting positive signals. I have a good feeling about this,"
Pang was quoted as saying.
But time is ticking and a Saab union said on Friday it would
next week push for the car maker to be declared bankrupt so that
a state scheme that guarantees salaries are paid kicks in.
The company said it would make a fresh application for court
protection from creditors on Monday.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley; Editing by Toby Chopra)