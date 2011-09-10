THESSALONIKI, Sept 10 Greek gambling company
OPAP (OPAr.AT) said on Saturday it expected to sign this month a
preliminary agreement on a licensing deal with the Greek
government, key for Greece to meeting a state revenue deadline
set by international lenders.
Greece must raise 1.7 billion euros in privatisation
receipts by the end of this month to comply with the terms of
its EU/IMF bailout. The bulk of this would come from awarding
new gaming licences to OPAP and by extending its sports betting
monopoly beyond 2020.
OPAP expects to sign a memorandum of understanding by the
end of this month, with the final details being settled in a
full contract later, and it was not clear when money would
exchange hands, its CEO Yannis Spanoudakis told reporters.
"It will be a document that guarantees the outcome of the
negotiations," Spanoudakis said.
Greece, which owns 34 percent of OPAP, may get between 750
and 925 million euros from the deal, according to analysts'
estimates. OPAP, Europe's biggest gambling firm, would have to
borrow some of that amount from banks or from financial markets.
But Greece may not actually receive the money by Sept. 30,
Spanoudakis said, because the company will have to get approval
for the deal from its other shareholders in a general meeting.
"That's the main delay for us, everything else is just a
question of bureaucracy," Spanoudakis said.
The government intends to sell its remaining stake in the
company by the end of 2011.
($1 = 0.729 Euros)
(Reporting By Harry Papachristou; Editing by Toby Chopra)