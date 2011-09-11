PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8
BRATISLAVA, Sept 11 A sovereign default in the euro zone would carry contagion risks, but the euro area's joint bailout fund could create conditions to mitigate such risks, Slovak Finance Minister Ivan Miklos said on Sunday.
"I think that despite this risk, and that's why we always talk about a coordinated default, bankruptcy, that the EFSF mechanism could create certain conditions to tame this risk (of contagion) of other countries," Miklos said in a TV debate.
Miklos said that the situation of Italy's and Spain's economies was fragile and delicate. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.