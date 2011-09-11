PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8
AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 Dutch finance minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Sunday he would back the appointment of German junior finance minister Joerg Asmussen to replace Juergen Stark on the board of the European Central Bank following Stark's resignation last week.
"The Dutch government supports the candidature of Mr Asmussen," he said.
"He is experienced in the financial-economic field and knows euro zone and its players inside out" Jager said.
"The Dutch government has always had an excellent working relationship with Mr Asmussen and we trust he will continue the work of Mr Stark." (Reporting by Luke Baker; Editing by Louise Ireland)
