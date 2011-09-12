LONDON, Sept 12 Yell , the UK-based,
highly geared directories company, is set to ask HSBC
to form a committee to bring together its banking syndicate and
renegotiate its covenants, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
Yell, whose net debt stands at 2.7 billion pounds against a
market capitalisation of 102 million pound, has a large and
complex debt structure with around 300 lenders that is likely to
complicate the negotiations.
The newspaper said about two-thirds of the lending group, by
value rather than number of lenders, are required to approve any
changes.
Yell is currently trading on a net debt-to-earnings ratio of
5.4 times, which has raised concern that the group could breach
covenants in the second quarter of next year.
The group's debt was built up through a series of
acquisitions, including the 3.3 billion euro purchase of its
Spanish directories business in 2006.
Yell could not be reached immediately for comment.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)