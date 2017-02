DUBAI, Sept 12 Oman's Renaissance Services has completed its investigation in to the misappropriation of $2.9 million at its Topaz unit and does not expect to recover any of the funds easily, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Renaissance added that the fraud was isolated at one foreign unit and did not find any other similar cases of wrongdoing in other parts of its business. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shaheen Pasha)