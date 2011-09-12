PARIS, Sept 12 French group Technip is to buy U.S. underwater oil services specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing the company at around $1 billion, including debt.

The board of Global Transactions has already agreed to the deal, which will see Technip offer $8 per share and the deal includes $136 million of net debt.

Technip said on Monday the deal would add 5-7 percent to its earnings in 2013 because of cost savings and the expansion of its reach to new customers in the fast-growing underwater segment of oil services.

Cost synergies should be at least $30 million.

Global Industries offers services in shallow and deep water oil services, owns 14 vessels, and is present in the Gulf of Mexico, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

"The transaction is consistent with Technip's strategy to broaden its business and range of services in the subsea market which Technip expects to show fast growth in the coming years," it said.

Blackstone Advisory Partners and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc advised Technip on the deal, while law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal advisor. (Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)