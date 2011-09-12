(Adds details)

PARIS, Sept 12 Below are company-related news and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said it would free up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis points.

FRENCH BANKS

France's top banks are bracing themselves for a likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the situation said on Saturday, further complicating their efforts to assure investors they are riding out the tensions in funding markets.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group is to buy U.S. underwater oil services specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing the company at around $1 billion, including debt.

DELACHAUX

Shares of French rail equipment manufacturer Delachaux will resume trading on Monday morning after a takeover offer by CVC Capital Partners and one of the family shareholders.

