PARIS, Sept 12 Below are company-related news
and leading stories from French and Benelux media which could
have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures FCEc1 are down 1 percent at 0557 GMT
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank said it would free up 4 billion euros of
capital by 2013 by selling assets, improving its core Tier 1
ratio by 100 basis points.
FRENCH BANKS
France's top banks are bracing themselves for a likely
credit rating downgrade from Moody's, sources close to the
situation said on Saturday, further complicating their efforts
to assure investors they are riding out the tensions in funding
markets.
TECHNIP
The French oil services group is to buy U.S. underwater oil
services specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing the
company at around $1 billion, including debt.
DELACHAUX
Shares of French rail equipment manufacturer Delachaux
will resume trading on Monday morning after a takeover
offer by CVC Capital Partners and one of the family
shareholders.
