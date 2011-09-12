* Both deals expected to benefit from arrival of Crossrail
* First deal for office block housing ITN News
* Second transaction is for 2.3 acre site owned by Royal
Mail
LONDON, Sept 12 London office developer Great
Portland Estates bought two sites for more than 250
million pounds ($397 million), betting on a boost from the
arrival of the Crossrail rail link in the English capital.
It paid 132.75 million pounds for a 246,500 square feet
block on Grays Inn Road that is occupied by British broadcaster
ITN News in a 50:50 joint venture with the BP pension fund, it
said today. The price reflects an initial yield of 6.4 percent.
The second is a 2.3 acre site owned by Royal Mail Group in
the West End district of the city, which it bought for 120
million pounds.
Both sites will benefit from an uplift in property values
that will follow the arrival of the Crossrail high speed
east-west train link in 2018, the company said.
"Its redevelopment will accelerate the regeneration of the
east end of Oxford Street, one of London's most exciting
submarkets, which is set to benefit significantly from the
opening of Crossrail," Chief Executive Toby Courtauld said of
the Royal Mail deal.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)