(Adds more quotes, detail)

DUBLIN, Sept 12 Ireland's government should cut public sector pay again to get its budget deficit under control, Juergen Stark, the outgoing chief economist at the European Central Bank (ECB), said in an interview published in The Irish Times on Monday.

Speaking hours before his shock resignation on Friday, Stark said Ireland should accelerate efforts to get its budget deficit under control including breaking a pledge to public sector unions to leave wages alone.

"We fully appreciate what the government has already done in correcting public wages," Stark was quoted as saying.

"(But) there is scope, further room for adjustment, and to be more in line with the wages in the public sector in the euro area as a whole."

"The government should be even more ambitious in cutting the public deficit ratio, which is still at double-digit level."

Stark, the top German at the ECB, resigned from the bank amid conflict over its bond-buying programme but remains on its board until a successor is appointed. Germany has proposed deputy finance minister Joerg Asmussen to replace him. [ID:]

Ireland has cut public sector pay by an average of 14 percent since 2008 but Stark said Irish and Greek workers were still better paid than their counterparts across Europe despite both countries being forced into emergency bailouts last year.

"From a political point of view - which in principle I have no comment - one needs to consider that other countries of the euro area provide financial support to Ireland in which the wages of the civil service are significantly lower."

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, elected to office in February, has vowed to honour the previous government's pledge not to cut public sector pay again and avoid forced job cuts as long as unions agree to voluntary redundancies and longer working hours.

Breaking the so-called "Croke Park" deal could trigger industrial unrest and affect Kenny's ability to push through adjustments necessary to get Ireland's budget deficit under an EU limit of 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2015 from an estimated 10 percent this year.

Ireland has said it will make fiscal adjustments of 3.6 to 4 billion euros in 2012 but Stark said Dublin, which has already pushed through nearly 21 billion euros in spending cuts and tax increases, should front load its measures.

Kenny is targeting 12 billion euros in fiscal adjustments from 2012 to 2015.

Stark said the Irish government should also look at adjusting the social welfare system, healthcare and pensions.

He said there was also further scope for private sector employment contracts to be more flexible to allow further cuts.

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)

((carmel.crimmins@thomsonreuters.com)(+353 1 500 1529)(Reuters Messaging: carmel.crimmins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: IRELAND/STARK

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.