LONDON, Sept 12 The euro hit a fresh 10-year low against the yen on Monday as the single currency was knocked by intensifying worries about the euro zone debt crisis while rising risk aversion and sharp falls in equities supported safe haven flows into the yen.

The euro fell to 103.90 yen, its weakest since mid-2001, according to EBS data. The dollar also fell 1 percent on the day against the Japanese currency to 76.76 yen.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar hit a 7-month high against the Canadian dollar of C$1.0015, breaking above reported stop loss orders at $1.0010 as the Canadian dollar came under pressure along with other perceived riskier and growth-linked currencies. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)