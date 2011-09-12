LONDON, Sept 12 The euro hit a fresh 10-year low
against the yen on Monday as the single currency was knocked by
intensifying worries about the euro zone debt crisis while
rising risk aversion and sharp falls in equities supported safe
haven flows into the yen.
The euro fell to 103.90 yen, its weakest since
mid-2001, according to EBS data. The dollar also fell 1 percent
on the day against the Japanese currency to 76.76 yen.
Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar hit a 7-month high against the
Canadian dollar of C$1.0015, breaking above reported
stop loss orders at $1.0010 as the Canadian dollar came under
pressure along with other perceived riskier and growth-linked
currencies.
