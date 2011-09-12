* Rallye buys 3.3 mln GPA shares at $39.48 each - sources

* Rallye and Casino own combined 45.9 percent in GPA

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Sept 12 France's Casino has tightened its grip on Brazil's top retailer, Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) , after its main shareholder, Rallye , bought 3.3 million preferred GPA shares and 4 million call options last month.

As a result of these transactions, Rallye and Casino own a combined 45.9 percent in GPA, Rallye said in a statement.

Casino, which in July derailed a plan masterminded by GPA Chairman Abilio Diniz to merge GPA with the Brazilian assets of Casino's arch-rival Carrefour , previously owned a 43.1 percent stake in GPA.

"This acquisition reaffirms that Rallye is, as well as Casino, confident and committed towards Brazil and GPA," the statement said.

Casino, Carrefour and U.S. group Wal-Mart , are jostling for position in the fast-growing Brazilian retail market to offset sluggish growth in develop economies.

Rallye, the top shareholder in Casino with a 51.3 percent stake, bought the 3.3 million preferred GPA shares for $39.58 each -- spending around $130 million, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Financial details on the call options were not immediately available.

A Rallye spokesman described the investment as "a good way" for Rallye to use its cash and invest in a stock that had been trading at a discount.

Last month, Carrefour Chief Executive Lars Olofsson said Carrefour did not need partners in Brazil but that it was reviewing all opportunities to grow in the region. He said, however, that the chapter of the failed attempt to forge an alliance with GPA was closed. (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)