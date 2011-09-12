Sep 12 (IFR) - The French banks remain under acute pressure this morning in the credit markets, although their credit default swaps have pulled back slightly from record wide levels posted earlier on Monday morning, according to Markit.

"French bank underperformance is based on speculation that their respective Moody's ratings may be cut this week because of their exposure to Greek debt," according to desk analysts at a US bank.

Societe Generale five-year CDS was quoted 28bp wider at 414bp as of 08:15 GMT, having hit 432bp earlier today. BNP Paribas was quoted 25bp wider at 300bp, off its record wide of 305bp while Credit Agricole was at 312.5bp, having hit a historical wide of 320bp earlier.

This is in line with the credit spreads for the broader financial sector which has also reversed the sharp move wider to a small extent.

The iTraxx Main index, of 125 investment-grade companies, gapped 14bp wider at the open, hitting 202bp - but is now at 198bp.

The Senior Financials index is now out 28bp at 311bp, having reached 315bp earlier on Monday's morning session. (Reporting by Andrew Perrin, editing by Alex Chambers)