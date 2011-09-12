By Myles Neligan

MONACO, Sept 12 British banking venture NBNK's NBNK.L lack of a banking infrastructure is no obstacle to its bid for 627 Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) branches being divested to appease state aid watchdogs, its chairman Peter Levene said.

"We have got a team there that will put one together, that is what we are there for," he told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

"In some ways starting again from scratch, and there is plenty of intelligence on how to do that, may be a better a solution."

Levene would not comment on reports last week that NBNK had entered talks to buy National Australia Bank's (NAB.AX) British units to acquire a banking infrastructure and make it easier subsequently to absorb the branches being sold by Lloyds.

Separately on Monday, Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, said he would fast-track legislation based on proposals by the Independent Commission on Banking that banks keep their low-risk retail banking business in a different entity from investment banking activity. [nL5E7KC067]

Levene said NBNK, set up last year as an AIM-listed acquisition vehicle to forge a new retail bank from businesses being sold off by stressed incumbents, had no strategic target other than the Lloyd's branches.

"The Lloyds sale is 627 branches which is almost 5 pct of the retail market," he said. "That sort of thing does not turn up every day. In fact it has probably never happened before and it may never happen again. So, that is a very big opportunity."

The Lloyds branches are being sold as payback for a taxpayer-funded bailout the high street lender received during the 2008 banking crisis, and analysts say they could fetch about 2.5 billion pounds ($4.0 billion.}

NBNK faces competition from buyout firm Sun Capital Partners, and mutually owned lender the Cooperative.

Levene said NBNK's investors had deep enough pockets to fund an acquisition they see as a means to launch a potentially highly profitable challenger to Britain's dominant "Big Four" retail banks - Barclays (BARC.L), HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds, and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).

"We have a very very strong group of investors whose idea this was originally. It was not my idea," he said.

"They are all the major investing institutions, and they wanted to see a new retail bank set up, a retail-only bank without any other ventures attached to it."

Levene, speaking at the reinsurance industry's annual get-together in Monte Carlo, also said he would have no further role in insurance once he stepped down from his position as chairman of the Lloyd's of London market next month.

($1 = 0.629 pound)

