PARIS, Sept 12 Societe Generale is
pursuing legal action against UK tabloid the Mail on Sunday over
a story last month that alleged the French bank was on the verge
of collapse, according to an internal staff memo seen by Reuters
on Monday.
In an internal memo sent to staff on Friday, the bank said:
"Legal action against the Daily Mail is pending and similarly
legal action will be taken against anybody who spreads unfounded
rumours about our company."
The Mail on Sunday story was part of a storm of rumours that
hit SocGen in early August, sending the bank's shares down more
than 20 percent in a single day as media and investors
speculated about its financial solidity and exposure to Greek
debt.
The newspaper (part of Daily Mail & General Trust Plc
(DMGOa.L)) had quickly retracted the Aug. 7 story, saying: "We
now accept that this was not true and we unreservedly apologise
to Societe Generale for any embarrassment caused."
SocGen CEO Frederic Oudea declined to discuss the legal
action during a conference call on Monday about the bank's plan
to sell assets and cut costs to boost its capital reserves.
France's stock market regulator the AMF is investigation the
market rumours that buffeted the bank in August.
French newspaper Le Figaro said in a report on its website
on Monday that the bank had sent a summons to the paper on Aug.
18, saying it had been harmed by the report and asking for
damages.
The Mail responded with a letter acknowledging its fault and
proposing to donate 1000 pounds ($1,589) to a charity of
SocGen's choice, according to Le Figaro, without citing its
sources, adding SocGen had rejected the proposal and asked for a
million-pound donation instead.
Le Figaro said the two sides remained at odds and that
SocGen could file a lawsuit in a London court for defamation if
it did not get the outcome it wanted.
A spokesman for Daily Mail & General Trust declined comment.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Lionel Laurent; Editing by David
Holmes)