MOSCOW, Sept 12 British Prime Minister David Cameron raised concerns about a raid of BP's Moscow office during a meeting with President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday, a British government source said.

Cameron is accompanied in Moscow by a high-powered 24-strong business delegation, including BP Chairman Bob Dudley, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) Chief Executive Peter Voser and Rolls-Royce Chairman Simon Robertson.

The British government source said Cameron had spoken to Dudley before the Kremlin meeting with Medvedev. Russian bailiffs said they searched BP's Moscow office last month for documents relating to a court case. (Reporting By Adrian Croft, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)