LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Proposals by the UK Independent Commission on Banking published on Monday stopped short of backing contingent capital as a fully fledged asset-class and instead pushed for outstanding long-dated debt to act as a cushion to protect taxpayers from future losses.

While the Commission said it did not rule out the prospects of contingent capital usefully augmenting a bank's loss-absorbency capacity, it added that: "in the absence of clear evidence and any general consensus on how they would be designed and what their impact would be," the Commission would not make recommendations on its mandatory use.

Instead, the Commission favours bail-ins arguing that some of the significant complications associated with contingent capital instruments are less of an issue with bail-in.

"There is likely to be less of a concern about possible death spirals," it stated.

Under the Commission's proposals, UK banks' operations will have to be split in order to make retail safer and will have to hold at least 10% of risk weighted-assets in the retail operations with an additional 7% to 10% of loss-absorbing debt .

In its Interim report published in April this year, the Commission had looked at both approaches. Since then however, global regulators have rowed back from the contingent capital concept.

In July, the Financial Stability Board said that the capital surcharge faced by Global Systemically Important Banks would have to be made up of equity only and not contingent capital which endorsed what Basel said in June .

So far, Switzerland is the only country to give contingent capital full recognition as a layer of loss-absorbing capital although UK and Irish banks have got contingent capital outstanding.

In August, the Financial Services Authority began a consultation, that ends November, looking at contingent capital and bail-ins as part of UK banks' recovery and resolution plans.

A STEP FURTHER

While the UK already has a Special Resolution Regime (SRR) in place, the ICB's proposals go a step further by proposing to give the resolution authorities two complementary bail-in powers: a primary and secondary bail-in power.

All unsecured senior debt over 12 months would be subject to the primary bail-in and bonds would have specific disclosure acknowledging this risk.

The secondary bail-in power would allow authorities to imposes losses on all unsecured liabilities beyond primary loss-absorbing capacity (including the ability to write-down liabilities to recapitalise a bank) in resolution, if such loss-absorbing capacity does not prove sufficient.

"There will be considerable concern for UK banks' international competitiveness given the recommendations on primary loss absorbing capacity," said Bob Penn, regulatory partner at law firm Allen & Overy.

"Unless there is international consensus on this area, UK financial institutions will be hamstrung in their international dealings."

If the UK goes ahead and implements the report, it will result in a change in banks' creditors hierarchy, in particular, that senior debt holders and depositors are pari passu. The ICB also said that it would not grandfather existing liabilities.

"Delinkage between depositors and senior debt is a valid long term goal for the UK authorities, given out-sized financial sector relative to GDP," said Satish Pulle, senior investment analyst at European Credit Management.

The fact that outstanding debt not being grandfathered is not a major problem according to Pulle because it will only be bailed in should a primary bail-in be insufficient. And also by 2019 (the likely date of implementation), there will be little current senior debt left.

Denmark is the only country in Europe so far to have imposed losses on senior debtholders in a bankruptcy situation. Meanwhile, the European Commission has yet to publish its legislative proposals on how banks in Europe will be resolved going forward .

FULL IMPACT YET TO BE KNOWN

The full impact of the report's publication was difficult to separate from the wider weakness today as banks in Europe took a severe hammering both in the credit and equity markets.

According to Markit, Barclays' five-year CDS was 18.5bp wider at 283.5bp while RBS was the UK's worst performer 40bp wider at 409bp. The Senior Financial index was 29bp wider today at 314.75bp. Meanwhile, UK banks' cash curve was under pressure. Barclays' euro curve was between 10bp and 20bp wider according to Tradeweb while some of RBS's bonds were up to 22.5bp wider.

"There is a lot (of bad news) priced into UK bank senior debt, including irrational fears of EU bank liquidity problems, and somewhat rational fears of Greece default European sovereign are probably a bigger driver of spreads now than the ICB report," said Pulle.

The market will be eagerly awaiting the rating agencies' verdict and expectations are that UK banks will suffer a round of downgrades.

One senior FIG DCM banker questioned whether, aside from general worries, UK banks could do a bond deal at all because of documentation issues.

"If a UK bank was trying to do a senior five-year unsecured tomorrow, how would you document that?", he said. "What level of legal certainty do you have, what does the documentation need to include?". (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)