LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Proposals by the UK Independent
Commission on Banking published on Monday stopped short of
backing contingent capital as a fully fledged asset-class and
instead pushed for outstanding long-dated debt to act as a
cushion to protect taxpayers from future losses.
While the Commission said it did not rule out the prospects
of contingent capital usefully augmenting a bank's
loss-absorbency capacity, it added that: "in the absence of
clear evidence and any general consensus on how they would be
designed and what their impact would be," the Commission would
not make recommendations on its mandatory use.
Instead, the Commission favours bail-ins arguing that some
of the significant complications associated with contingent
capital instruments are less of an issue with bail-in.
"There is likely to be less of a concern about possible
death spirals," it stated.
Under the Commission's proposals, UK banks' operations will
have to be split in order to make retail safer and will have to
hold at least 10% of risk weighted-assets in the retail
operations with an additional 7% to 10% of loss-absorbing debt
.
In its Interim report published in April this year, the
Commission had looked at both approaches. Since then however,
global regulators have rowed back from the contingent capital
concept.
In July, the Financial Stability Board said that the capital
surcharge faced by Global Systemically Important Banks would
have to be made up of equity only and not contingent capital
which endorsed what Basel said in June
.
So far, Switzerland is the only country to give contingent
capital full recognition as a layer of loss-absorbing capital
although UK and Irish banks have got contingent capital
outstanding.
In August, the Financial Services Authority began a
consultation, that ends November, looking at contingent capital
and bail-ins as part of UK banks' recovery and resolution plans.
A STEP FURTHER
While the UK already has a Special Resolution Regime (SRR)
in place, the ICB's proposals go a step further by proposing to
give the resolution authorities two complementary bail-in
powers: a primary and secondary bail-in power.
All unsecured senior debt over 12 months would be subject to
the primary bail-in and bonds would have specific disclosure
acknowledging this risk.
The secondary bail-in power would allow authorities to
imposes losses on all unsecured liabilities beyond primary
loss-absorbing capacity (including the ability to write-down
liabilities to recapitalise a bank) in resolution, if such
loss-absorbing capacity does not prove sufficient.
"There will be considerable concern for UK banks'
international competitiveness given the recommendations on
primary loss absorbing capacity," said Bob Penn, regulatory
partner at law firm Allen & Overy.
"Unless there is international consensus on this area, UK
financial institutions will be hamstrung in their international
dealings."
If the UK goes ahead and implements the report, it will
result in a change in banks' creditors hierarchy, in particular,
that senior debt holders and depositors are pari passu. The ICB
also said that it would not grandfather existing liabilities.
"Delinkage between depositors and senior debt is a valid
long term goal for the UK authorities, given out-sized financial
sector relative to GDP," said Satish Pulle, senior investment
analyst at European Credit Management.
The fact that outstanding debt not being grandfathered
is not a major problem according to Pulle because it will only
be bailed in should a primary bail-in be insufficient. And also
by 2019 (the likely date of implementation), there will be
little current senior debt left.
Denmark is the only country in Europe so far to have imposed
losses on senior debtholders in a bankruptcy situation.
Meanwhile, the European Commission has yet to publish its
legislative proposals on how banks in Europe will be resolved
going forward .
FULL IMPACT YET TO BE KNOWN
The full impact of the report's publication was difficult to
separate from the wider weakness today as banks in Europe took a
severe hammering both in the credit and equity markets.
According to Markit, Barclays' five-year CDS was 18.5bp
wider at 283.5bp while RBS was the UK's worst performer 40bp
wider at 409bp. The Senior Financial index was 29bp wider today
at 314.75bp. Meanwhile, UK banks' cash curve was under pressure.
Barclays' euro curve was between 10bp and 20bp wider according
to Tradeweb while some of RBS's bonds were up to 22.5bp wider.
"There is a lot (of bad news) priced into UK bank senior
debt, including irrational fears of EU bank liquidity problems,
and somewhat rational fears of Greece default European sovereign
are probably a bigger driver of spreads now than the ICB
report," said Pulle.
The market will be eagerly awaiting the rating agencies'
verdict and expectations are that UK banks will suffer a round
of downgrades.
One senior FIG DCM banker questioned whether, aside from
general worries, UK banks could do a bond deal at all because of
documentation issues.
"If a UK bank was trying to do a senior five-year unsecured
tomorrow, how would you document that?", he said. "What level of
legal certainty do you have, what does the documentation need to
include?".
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)