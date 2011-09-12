LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - The Russian subsidiary of UniCredit
has priced its debut self-led mortgage bond at the wider end of
the 8%-8.2% guidance, according to the bank. This corresponds to
an 8.37% yield to maturity.
The BBB/BBB+ rated issuer will hold the technical placement
of the RUB5bn (US$166m) five-year Series 1IP bond this Wednesday
having closed the books last Friday for the offering.
Among other Russian banks to have sold similar transactions
are Gazprombank and VTB, although these issues were placed with
a limited group of buyers resulting in less than average
secondary liquidity.
Previous RMBS to be widely distributed include those from
Agency for House Mortgage Lending, the Russian federal
equivalent of Fannie Mae.
(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, editing by Anil Mayre)