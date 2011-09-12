LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - The Russian subsidiary of UniCredit has priced its debut self-led mortgage bond at the wider end of the 8%-8.2% guidance, according to the bank. This corresponds to an 8.37% yield to maturity.

The BBB/BBB+ rated issuer will hold the technical placement of the RUB5bn (US$166m) five-year Series 1IP bond this Wednesday having closed the books last Friday for the offering.

Among other Russian banks to have sold similar transactions are Gazprombank and VTB, although these issues were placed with a limited group of buyers resulting in less than average secondary liquidity.

Previous RMBS to be widely distributed include those from Agency for House Mortgage Lending, the Russian federal equivalent of Fannie Mae. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, editing by Anil Mayre)