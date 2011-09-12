LAGOS, Sept 12 Nigeria's Oceanic Bank
said on Monday it will transfer 100 percent of its
share capital to pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational
Incorporated (ETI) and merge its operations with ETI's
local unit in a bid to recapitalize ahead of a central bank
September deadline.
Oceanic said ETI will pay 38.5 billion naira ($24m million)
worth of its ordinary shares and 16.5 billion naira in
preference shares for total control of the rescued lender. It
said the shares will be paid to existing shareholders and a
state-owned asset management company AMCON, without stating in
what proportion.
Oceanic will hold a shareholder meeting on Sept. 27 to
approve the deal.
"ETI will own 100 percent of the share capital of Oceanic
Bank, while existing shareholders of Oceanic and AMCON will
become shareholders in ETI. Subsequent to this, ETI will merge
Oceanic Bank with Ecobank Nigeria," the rescued lender said in a
statement.
Under the deal, holders of rescued lender Oceanic Bank will
get one ordinary share and 0.428 preference share of ETI for
every 20 Oceanic shares held on Oct. 4, 2011. Oceanic will
subsequently be delisted from the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
AMCON was set up last year to absorb non-performing loans
from nine rescued lenders including Oceanic in exchange for
government bonds, making them attractive for new investors to
recapitalize them.
Oceanic and ETI subsequently signed a merger agreement in
July, paving the way for the rescued lender to be recapitalized,
in what shareholders' hope will draw a line under Oceanic's
crisis.
Oceanic is the fourth lender to reveal details of its
recapitalization plans.
($1 = 155.350 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)