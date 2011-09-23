MILAN, Sept 23 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The president of Cariplo baning foundation, a shareholder of Intesa, said on Thursday he had never proposed to other foundation shareholders the idea of a merger with Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

ENI

Eni signed an agreement to sell stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys G for 860 million euros, Eni said on Thursday.

* Eni will reach its first target of one billion euros in subscriptions for its retail bond in the first few days of next week, Il Messaggero said citing group CFO Alessandro Bernini.

BANCO POPOLARE

European officials look set to speed up plans to recapitalize the 16 banks that came close to failing last summer's pan-EU stress tests, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing European officials. The list includes Germany's HSH Nordbank and Banco Popolare of Italy, the newspaper said on its website.

* The bank confirmed what its CEO has said several times that there are no plans for a capital increase, Il Corriere della Sera said.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The Bank of Italy has told the trade unions it does not want any more delays in governance reform at the bank and wants to see the reform and the 900 million euro planned capital iincrease approved at the board meeting on Sept 27, Corriere della Sera said without citing sources.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Generali hopes to conclude the joint venture deal with Russia's VTB by the end of the year and is aiming to take a majority stake, the Italian insurer's chief executive said on Thursday.

UNICREDIT

The European Union said on Thursday it had eased a freeze on assets of the Libyan Central Bank and several other entities to support the building of a new government. The move covered the Libyan Investment Authority that has a stake in UniCredit.

* The Defence Ministry has mandated UniCredit to set up a real estate fund to sell around 300 barracks and arsenals, Il Messaggero said.

FIAT

Fiat U.S. affiliate Chrysler has extended its contract talks with the UAW union for a second time amid signs that Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne is unwilling to match a pay deal agreed at its rival General Motors, the Financial Times said.

* FINMECCANICA

European aerospace group EADS is interested in Finmeccanica's DRS unit in the U.S., weekly Il Mondo said in an unsourced report.

* TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's auction of fourth generation mobile frequencies has raised about 3.7 billion euros so far with the 800 MHz bands completed and the sale of other blocks continuing, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Debt-laden Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle's restructuring has seen junior bondholders' proposal to limit their losses rebuffed in the interests of shareholders.

PRADA

The economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. is not affecting Prada yet, chairman and owner Patrizio Bertelli told the WSJ in an interview. He said September is continuing the same trend as the strong first-helf growth. The group will pay a dividend in March, he said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)