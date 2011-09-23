MILAN, Sept 23 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Friday.
INTESA SANPAOLO
The president of Cariplo baning foundation, a shareholder of
Intesa, said on Thursday he had never proposed to other
foundation shareholders the idea of a merger with Monte dei
Paschi di Siena .
ENI
Eni signed an agreement to sell stakes in two gas transport
pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys G for 860 million euros, Eni said
on Thursday.
* Eni will reach its first target of one billion euros in
subscriptions for its retail bond in the first few days of next
week, Il Messaggero said citing group CFO Alessandro Bernini.
BANCO POPOLARE
European officials look set to speed up plans to
recapitalize the 16 banks that came close to failing last
summer's pan-EU stress tests, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing European officials. The list includes Germany's
HSH Nordbank and Banco Popolare of Italy, the newspaper said on
its website.
* The bank confirmed what its CEO has said several times that
there are no plans for a capital increase, Il Corriere della
Sera said.
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
The Bank of Italy has told the trade unions it does not want
any more delays in governance reform at the bank and wants to
see the reform and the 900 million euro planned capital
iincrease approved at the board meeting on Sept 27, Corriere
della Sera said without citing sources.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI
Generali hopes to conclude the joint venture deal with
Russia's VTB by the end of the year and is aiming to
take a majority stake, the Italian insurer's chief executive
said on Thursday.
UNICREDIT
The European Union said on Thursday it had eased a freeze on
assets of the Libyan Central Bank and several other entities to
support the building of a new government. The move covered the
Libyan Investment Authority that has a stake in UniCredit.
* The Defence Ministry has mandated UniCredit to set up a
real estate fund to sell around 300 barracks and arsenals, Il
Messaggero said.
FIAT
Fiat U.S. affiliate Chrysler has extended its contract talks
with the UAW union for a second time amid signs that Fiat CEO
Sergio Marchionne is unwilling to match a pay deal agreed at its
rival General Motors, the Financial Times said.
* FINMECCANICA
European aerospace group EADS is interested in
Finmeccanica's DRS unit in the U.S., weekly Il Mondo said in an
unsourced report.
* TELECOM ITALIA
Italy's auction of fourth generation mobile frequencies has
raised about 3.7 billion euros so far with the 800 MHz bands
completed and the sale of other blocks continuing, the industry
ministry said on Thursday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Debt-laden Italian directories firm Seat Pagine Gialle's
restructuring has seen junior bondholders' proposal to limit
their losses rebuffed in the interests of
shareholders.
PRADA
The economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. is not
affecting Prada yet, chairman and owner Patrizio Bertelli told
the WSJ in an interview. He said September is continuing the
same trend as the strong first-helf growth. The group will pay a
dividend in March, he said.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)