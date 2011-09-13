MILAN, Sept 13 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy.
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Monday.
UNICREDIT
Shareholders of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by
assets, are ready to support a rights issue, the Financial Times
said on Monday on its Web page, citing the bank's chief
executive, Federico Ghizzoni.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Insurance regulator ISVAP said on Monday it had given the
green light to the creation of Intesa Sanpaolo's life insurance
unit. The project envisages the merging of several units into
what will be called Intesa Sanpaolo Vita.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank's board on Tuesday could give a mandate to
management to change governance to a dual-board system which
could pave the way for the entry of banker Matteo Arpe, Il Sole
24 Ore said.
The bank has contacts with the Asti savings bank to sell its
80 percent stake in the Alessandria savings bank, La Stampa
said, citing financial sources.
Market regulator Consob could give the go ahead for the
bank's planned capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros in
10-15 days, La Repubblica said.
* BUZZI UNICEM , ITALCEMENTI
Citigroup cut both cement stocks to "sell", from "hold".
SMALL AND MID CAPS
EDISON , A2A
Some parliamentary committees are asking the Treasury to
present a decree to make the energy sector strategic to avoid
Edison falling into the hands of France's EDF , Il
Messaggero said.
Regional utility A2A and other Italian investors in Edison
could have a plan ready in 15 days to buy power generating
company Edipower, 50 percent owned by Edison, in a deal worth
1.5 billion euros, La Stampa said, without citing sources.
GRUPPO COIN
The group posted a pre-tax loss of 7.5 million euros in the
first half from a net profit of 6.7 million euros a year ago,
Coin said on Monday. Net debt at the end of July was 543.6
million euros from 362.6 million euros end-January, it said.
Core earnings in the first half grew 9.3 percent on the year to
66.8 million euros.
* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The directories company gave banks on Monday details of a
plan to reschedule 700 million euros of senior debt, part of its
overall 2.75 billion euros debt burden, Il Messaggero said in an
unsourced item.
