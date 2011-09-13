MILAN, Sept 13 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

UNICREDIT

Shareholders of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, are ready to support a rights issue, the Financial Times said on Monday on its Web page, citing the bank's chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Insurance regulator ISVAP said on Monday it had given the green light to the creation of Intesa Sanpaolo's life insurance unit. The project envisages the merging of several units into what will be called Intesa Sanpaolo Vita.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's board on Tuesday could give a mandate to management to change governance to a dual-board system which could pave the way for the entry of banker Matteo Arpe, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

The bank has contacts with the Asti savings bank to sell its 80 percent stake in the Alessandria savings bank, La Stampa said, citing financial sources.

Market regulator Consob could give the go ahead for the bank's planned capital increase of up to 1.2 billion euros in 10-15 days, La Repubblica said. * BUZZI UNICEM , ITALCEMENTI

Citigroup cut both cement stocks to "sell", from "hold".

SMALL AND MID CAPS

EDISON , A2A

Some parliamentary committees are asking the Treasury to present a decree to make the energy sector strategic to avoid Edison falling into the hands of France's EDF , Il Messaggero said.

Regional utility A2A and other Italian investors in Edison could have a plan ready in 15 days to buy power generating company Edipower, 50 percent owned by Edison, in a deal worth 1.5 billion euros, La Stampa said, without citing sources.

GRUPPO COIN

The group posted a pre-tax loss of 7.5 million euros in the first half from a net profit of 6.7 million euros a year ago, Coin said on Monday. Net debt at the end of July was 543.6 million euros from 362.6 million euros end-January, it said. Core earnings in the first half grew 9.3 percent on the year to 66.8 million euros.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The directories company gave banks on Monday details of a plan to reschedule 700 million euros of senior debt, part of its overall 2.75 billion euros debt burden, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced item.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................