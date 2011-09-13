(Adds press digest)
AUGUST INFLATION FALLS
Romania's inflation fell to 4.3 percent in
August, below market expectations, from July's 4.9 percent, due
to a steep fall in food prices and helped by stubbornly weak
domestic demand.
CEE MARKETS
All around the region stock markets fell steeply for a
second session on increasing worries that Greece may be forced
to default, while currencies were mixed.
DEBT TENDER
Romania sold a planned 1.2 billion lei ($385.4 million) in
one-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted
yield at 6.76 percent against 6.73 percent at a previous tender
on Sept. 5, central bank data showed.
CURRENT ACCOUNT NARROWS
Romania's current account deficit shrank 24.4 percent
year-on-year to 2.8 billion euros in the first seven months of
the year, central bank data showed on Monday.
SMITHFIELD
Domestic meat sales by Smithfield Foods rose by 24 percent
in May-July. Ziarul Financiar, page 1
MILITARY SPENDING
Romania has spent about $800 million in its military
campaigns mainly in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2004. Ziarul
Financiar, page 2
