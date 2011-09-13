HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 9 at 12:35 P.M. EST/1735 GMT
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
LONDON, Sept 13 The euro fell to session lows versus the dollar and the yen on Tuesday as traders cited a media report weighing on the common currency, suggesting China may not agree to Italy's request to buy its sovereign paper.
The euro briefly fell to $1.3595 versus the dollar after touching a session high of $1.3696 in early European trade, but it remained above Monday's seven month low of $1.3495. Against the yen , the euro fell to 104.82 yen to trade down 0.7 percent for the day. The single currency had hit a 10-year low of 103.90 on Monday.
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kwuwTv)
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.