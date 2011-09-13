LONDON, Sept 13 The euro fell to session lows versus the dollar and the yen on Tuesday as traders cited a media report weighing on the common currency, suggesting China may not agree to Italy's request to buy its sovereign paper.

The euro briefly fell to $1.3595 versus the dollar after touching a session high of $1.3696 in early European trade, but it remained above Monday's seven month low of $1.3495. Against the yen , the euro fell to 104.82 yen to trade down 0.7 percent for the day. The single currency had hit a 10-year low of 103.90 on Monday.