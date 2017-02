FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday Suzuki would be an interesting partner for the Asian market.

Suzuki Motor wants to end its two-year-old alliance with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) after the German carmaker accused it of violating their partnership pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Fiat.

Marchionne said there were no talks with U.S. Veba trust for its stake in Chrysler.

The CEO, who confirmed Fiat targets, said that 2011 and 2012 will be difficult years.

