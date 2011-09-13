(Corrects headline to "Speculation China will buy Italian bonds sends spreads tighter)

LONDON, Sep 13 (IFR) - Emerging credit is opening on the front foot, consistent with global equities following reports that China is looking to make "significant purchases" of Italian bonds at today's auction. The rumour has reversed the sharp widening seen on Monday.

The iTraxx SovX CEEMEA is tracking the broader corrective tightening, having opened 7bp tighter at 277bp-281bp. The EMBI+ shed 4bp to 356bp and its constituents have also opened tighter too. Ukraine and Turkey's EMBI+ spread both tightened 12bp to 576bp and 302bp, respectively, while Russia's spread shed 7bp to 267bp.

However, periphery Eurozone concerns are still weighing on sentiment. Underlining the scale of the issues facing finance officials, the US Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner is making a quick trip to Poland this week for an unprecedented meeting with Eurozone finance ministers.

In addition, fears to a Greek default and potential French bank downgrades are adding further jitters to an already fragile sentiment. Still, this did not deter one Russian credit from tapping the domestic market.

The Russian subsidiary of UniCredit (BBB/BBB+) priced its debut self-led RUB5bn (US$166m) five-year Series 1IP mortgage bond at a coupon of 8.20%, corresponding to an 8.37% yield to maturity.

In the international market, the Republic of Serbia (BB/BB-) is on the road in Boston today with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, for what could be a maiden US dollar Reg S/144a benchmark deal. The Balkan sovereign is heard to be looking at selling up to US$700m if it decides to proceed with the exercise. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov)