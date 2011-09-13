LONDON, Sept 13 British house prices rose 0.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in July, but were still 1.5 percent lower on the year, government data showed on Tuesday.

The Department for Communities and Local Government said the average price of a home stood at 207,690 pounds.

The DCLG data is based on a sample of mortgage completions data from the Regulated Mortgage Survey, collected by the Council of Mortgage Lenders, and is less timely than house price data from individual mortgage lenders Halifax and Nationwide, which are based on mortgage approvals. (Reporting by Keith Weir; editing by Patrick Graham)