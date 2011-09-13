OSLO, Sept 13 Norway's largest bank, DnB NOR said it is "comfortable" with its access to funding and is not solely dependent on the European money market.

"We are comfortable with our funding situation," DnB NOR spokesman Thomas Midteide told Reuters. "We are not completely dependent on the European market, but borrow money globally and increasingly from Asia."

DnB NOR shares were down 3.9 percent to 54.15 crowns at 0916 GMT on an Oslo bourse whose main index was down 0.61 percent.

Several major banks are exposed to euro zone debt, but Midteide said DnB NOR has minimal exposure to Greece and other heavily indebted European countries.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was down 1.41 percent, and is down more than 39 percent in 2011. BNP Paribas was down 8.4 percent at 0916 GMT.

"We notice that some parts of the funding market have become more expensive, but our own situation is comfortable," Midteide said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)