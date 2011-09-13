HONG KONG/LONDON, Sept 13 HSBC's global head of insurance, David Fried, is to step down next month, people familiar with the matter said.

Fried will be replaced by Marcelo Teixeira, currently head of insurance in Latin America, one of the people said.

Fried has been group head of insurance since April 2010 and will retire on Oct. 1, the sources said. He has been with the bank for more than two decades and was previously head of HSBC Insurance for Asia Pacific.

HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)