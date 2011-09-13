BRIEF-Klepierre places 500 mln euro 10 year bonds with 1.375 pct coupon
* Places 500 million euro ($532.95 million) 10 year bonds with 1.375 percent coupon
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 South Africa's second-biggest lender FirstRand said on Tuesday it would take more than three years before its credit growth returns to 2007 levels, when it surpassed economic expansion.
"I don't think its before three years," said Johan Burger, FirstRand's chief operating officer, when asked about prospects for credit growth.
FirstRand's credit growth went through so-called "golden years" between 2005 and July 2009, when it was higher than nominal GDP growth. It has since lagged economic expansion. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Disruptor Beam Inc files to say it raised about $5.9 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $9.2 million
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.