JOHANNESBURG, Sept 13 South Africa's second-biggest lender FirstRand said on Tuesday it would take more than three years before its credit growth returns to 2007 levels, when it surpassed economic expansion.

"I don't think its before three years," said Johan Burger, FirstRand's chief operating officer, when asked about prospects for credit growth.

FirstRand's credit growth went through so-called "golden years" between 2005 and July 2009, when it was higher than nominal GDP growth. It has since lagged economic expansion. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)