(Corrects paragraph 11 to show that spot prices are currently $535 or $550 a tonne depending on where the price is quoted, not below $500 per tonne, which is an historical contract price)

* Belaruskali acquisition "attractive" - CEO

* Does not yet have enough information to value firm

* Sees potash production capacity rising to 13 mln tns in 2012

* Sees potash spot prices rising to $600 a tonne in 2012

By John Bowker and Kiryl Sukhotski

MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russian potash miner Uralkali (URKA.MM) URKAq.L wants to buy a controlling stake in Belarussian trading partner Belaruskali, but does not yet have enough information to value the firm, chief executive Vladislav Baumgertner said on Tuesday.

Belarus has been under pressure to give up control of Belaruskali -- among the world's biggest four miners of potash

-- since being rescued from financial crisis with a Russia-led -- since being rescued from financial crisis with a Russia-led loan earlier this year.

"The obvious option for an acquisition is Belaruskali, although for the moment it is not for sale," Baumgertner said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "From a strategic point of view Belaruskali is a very attractive target for us, but it is not a public company and therefore hard to make a valuation."

"We do not have enough information to make a valuation. If we decide to buy, it will be a controlling stake of course," he told Reuters Insider Television at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

A tie-up of the two miners would create the world's biggest producer of the farming agent, leapfrogging Canadian group Potash Corp (POT.TO). Baumgertner said Uralkali was already on track for the number one position.

"We believe we are already the leader of the market. The strategy is growth. Next year we can increase (production capacity) from 11 million to 13 million tonnes and have several greenfield projects."

He said investment for growth of "several hundred million dollars a year" could be funded from cashflow and existing finances.

Uralkali is controlled by the billionaire oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, a businessman making headlines for signing expensive soccer players including Samuel Eto'o and Roberto Carlos for his club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Baumgertner also said potash prices would continue to grow despite global economic jitters, as demand for the fertiliser ingredient remained robust.

"Potash prices will continue to grow. There is some financial turmoil but prices for agricultural commodities remain high. Next year we see potash spot prices at $600 a tonne," he said.

Spot potash prices are currently $535 per tonne in Asia and $550 per tonne in Brazil, according to Uralkali.

Demand for fertiliser has increased with a growing need for food amid rising populations and unpredictable weather conditions.

(Additional reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor)

