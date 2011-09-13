LONDON, Sep 13 (IFR) - Emerging credit was unable to sustain the strength seen at the open after it emerged that a senior Chinese banking official has said the government may not buy Italian government bonds after all.

"The strength seen earlier this morning did not last long and CDS levels are back at their wides," said one emerging markets trader at a European bank in London.

The iTraxx SovX CEEMEA surged 12bp to 289bp-292bp, while single name sovereign CDS contracts are wider too.

Kazakhstan's cost of five-year sovereign protection climbed 1bp to 230bp-241bp, both Russia and Turkey widened 2bp to 226bp-230bp and 258bp-262bp, respectively. And Dubai's five-year CDS gained 3bp to 416bp-427bp.

"The market [situation] is like a plane that is about to crash. It knows it will crash but it is finding a place to crash land," said one trader.

The EMBI+ reversed its earlier corrective tightening, widening 3bp from Tuesday's open to 359bp. The EMBI+ spread for Russia widened 5bp to 272bp and South Africa added 6bp to 192bp. Turkey's spread climbed 10bp to 312bp and Ukraine widened 8bp to 584bp.

In the cash market, the Russia 2030s price fell 30 ticks to 119.15 pushing the yield 5bp up to 4.14%. Its spread over the US Treasuries widened 2bp to 219bp.

Bank of Moscow analysts said that Russian metal firms, such as Evraz, Metalloinvest and Severstal, were underperforming.

The volatile conditions in international markets has shut sector's credits away from the primary market with only the Republic of Serbia (BB/BB-) currently meeting investors.

The Balkan sovereign is in Boston today with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, for what could potentially be a maiden US dollar Reg S/144a benchmark deal, if market conditions allow. The former Yugoslav Republic is heard to be eyeing at selling up to US$700m. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov)