Trump promises 'phenomenal' announcement on taxes
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump promised a major tax announcement in a matter of weeks during a White House meeting with airline executives.
STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 Demand for products made by world leading bearings maker SKF has developed in line with expectations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"I would say broadly speaking from an SKF viewpoint, demand is broadly in line with what we expected going into the quarter," Tom Johnstone told Reuters in an interview.
"We don't see the major change in the demand pattern that, for example, the stock market is indicating, we don't see that in our business."
"There is a couple of areas that are a little bit weaker. That's the car business for us in Europe and Asia, and wind energy in China. Specifically, that is very weak," he said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump promised a major tax announcement in a matter of weeks during a White House meeting with airline executives.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. President Donald Trump lamented what he called an out-of-date U.S. air traffic control system on Thursday, but also criticized current modernization efforts as the "wrong system" and too expensive.
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 9 Britain said on Thursday it had scrambled an unspecified number of Typhoon aircraft to monitor two Russian Blackjack bombers which flew near British airspace.