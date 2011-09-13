STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 Demand for products made by world leading bearings maker SKF has developed in line with expectations, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"I would say broadly speaking from an SKF viewpoint, demand is broadly in line with what we expected going into the quarter," Tom Johnstone told Reuters in an interview.

"We don't see the major change in the demand pattern that, for example, the stock market is indicating, we don't see that in our business."

"There is a couple of areas that are a little bit weaker. That's the car business for us in Europe and Asia, and wind energy in China. Specifically, that is very weak," he said. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Patrick Lannin)