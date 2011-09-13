By Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, Sept 13 Asseco Poland ACPP.WA, Eastern Europe's top software maker, plans to spend some 300 million zlotys ($94.2 million) on an acquisition in Poland and to boost next year's dividend after shareholders rejected a share buyback, its head told Reuters.

The group had hoped to spend up to 600 million zlotys on a share buyback over the next five years, but failed to win the required backing at an extraordinary meeting last week after some investors expressed concerns over the long timespan.

"We planned a share buyback because we believed that our share price varied signifcantly from the fundamental value, but it turned out that shareholders did not want that," Adam Goral said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

"I think the rejection is a confirmation that some shareholders would rather see us spend more money and continue investing," he said.

Hurt by concern that a shopping spree to turn Asseco into one of Europe's top software groups was not yielding all of the promised benefits, the stock has shed 30 percent of its value this year after losing 16 percent in 2010.

The company, which focuses on software solutions for companies, banks and government agencies, has a market capitalisation of about $1 billion.

Asseco paid a dividend of 140 million zlotys from last year's earnings.

Goral said the payout will be higher in 2012.

He said the planned purchase in Poland would be worth a little more than 100 million zlotys and could contribute 20-25 million zlotys in earnings annually.

Goral added that it could reconsider a buyback if the group is unable to complete the planned Polish deal.

($1 = 3.184 Polish Zlotys)

(Writing by Chris Borowski)

