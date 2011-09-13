* 2011 targets confirmed

* 2012 uncertain in light of current volatility

* Sees global sales rising next year

By Gilles Guillaume

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 French car maker Renault (RENA.PA) does not expect Europe's economic woes to dampen customer demand this year but said the outlook for 2012 was harder to predict.

Recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday the performance of the company had been satisfactory in August and that September was good so far.

"For 2011, I am rather confident," he told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.

"Things are more uncertain regarding 2012 as we are seeing very strong volatility," he added.

The company had said in July it expected its own vehicle sales and revenue to grow this year and that it was targeting an automotive operational free cash flow above 500 million euros

($685 million). [ID:nLDE76R06Y]

Its main rival PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) earlier on Tuesday expressed pessimism that Europe's economy would recover from its current slow growth before the end of next year given the cautious mood of customers, industrial clients and governments. [ID:nL5E7KD0TR]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For TAKE-A-LOOK on auto show [ID:nL5E7KD3DX]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Echoing Tavares' view, Renault commercial head Jerome Stoll told Reuters in an interview that he did not expect "a strong short-term impact in order intake" from Europe's recent turbulence.

"Our September performance is totally acceptable," he said. "There are uncertainties, but for now we are not seeing any consequences of them in our books."

Stoll confirmed Renault was targeting higher world sales this year after a record 2.6 million units sold in 2010.

In France, Renault now predicts a 4 percent fall in sales compared to a forecast earlier this year of a 6 percent decline.

In Europe, Stoll said sales were likely to be stable compared to a previous expected decrease of 2 percent.

The executive also said global car sales were expected to grow by 3 to 4 percent this year.

He added the French market would likely decrease again in 2012 but that global sales would rise.

The European market would be stable next year at best, Stoll said.

Renault shares closed up 3.63 percent on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.729 Euros)

(Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 4949 5054)(Reuters Messaging: matthias.blamont.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RENAULT/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.