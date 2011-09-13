(For other news from the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, click here)

MOSCOW, Sept 13 Privatisation of Russia's two largest lenders Sberbank SBER03.MM and VTB (VTBR.MM) will be complicated by tough market conditions, desire to get a good price and concern over the impact on domestic deposits, a banker and former market regulator told Reuters.

"I don’t think privatisation of VTB and Sberbank will be quick, I think it will be a very long process, reviewed along the way. In short, we are talking about a 10-year period," said Oleg Vyugin, chairman of Russia's privately owned MDM bank, speaking at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday.

"If VTB is privatised and the state’s controlling stake in Sberbank is lowered or eliminated, as I think it should be, two large private banks will emerge."

The sale of 7.6 percent in Sberbank, part of the state's $50 billion privatisation drive, was to follow the stake sale of its closest peer VTB, but fragile markets put the deal on hold. [ID:nLDE77M0KQ].

VTB, Sberbank's closest rival, kicked off Russia's three-year privatisation drive in February, selling 10 percent of state-owned shares for $3.3 billion [ID:nLDE71D07N].

"First of all, the state doesn’t want to sell the shares of these institutions on the cheap. Unfortunately, the global market outlook for years ahead is not expected to favour expensive sales," Vyugin said.

Were markets to dip into a second recession wave, privatisation of Russian companies will have to be shelved, he said.

"No IPO (initial public offering) can happen then. Even strategic investors will behave very cautiously in this situation," Vyugin added.

The former head of Russia's Federal Financial Markets Service (FSFR), Vyugin said the state's sale of its stake may prompt Sberbank's shareholders to withdraw before a sale occurs.

"I've heard fears that if the state announces it plans to leave Sberbank, major shareholders will take their money and put it into foreign banks functioning in Russia," he said.

Many view Sberbank as the safest investment because of the government control, Vyugin said. Next come foreign banks backed by agencies with "large capital and reputation they would never want to harm", he added.

