MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's Nomos Bank NMOSq.L plans to double the share of high-margin retail lending in its loan book to keep its return on equity over 20 percent, the bank's President Dmitry Sokolov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

Sokolov said Nomos, which floated on the stock market this year and ranks as a top-15 lender in Russia, plans to increase the share of retail and small business lending to 30-35 percent in coming years from around 16 percent now.

That goal is realistic as long as the recent volatility on global markets does not drag Russia into a double-dip recession after the country suffered a sharp economic contraction in 2009 from which it is only gradually recovering.

"If we are not in the second wave of the crisis we should achieve this task (of keeping RoE over 20 percent) over the next two years," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The competition in the corporate and non-corporate sectors is different: clients are hard to win in the corporate sector but that is not yet the case in retail."

In Russia, state-controlled banks control around 60 percent of overall assets and dominate corporate lending, pushing private-sector players to develop new business lines to defend margins.

Nomos, whose ROE of over 20 percent is one of the best readings in the sector, had a net interest margin of 5.5 percent in the second quarter -- better than VTB VBTR.MM but worse than the 6.5 percent at Sberbank SBER03.MM. [ID:nL5E7JU1RF]

LOAN BOOK, PROVISIONS

Sokolov said Nomos sees its loan book expanding 30 percent this year, after it already posted a 14 percent growth for the first six months 2011. But the next year's forecast of the same reading is not approved yet.

"Our business plan had 30 percent loan book growth in 2012 but it is not approved yet. Given all the volatility on the market, there is no understanding of how we should plan," he said.

Sokolov added that the lender does not plan to release bad loan provisions, despite a relatively low non-performing loan ratio of 2.2 percent, which he expects to decline further.

Under a strong growth path, Nomos, which raised $782 million via an initial public offering in April, does not plan to pay dividends as it needs funds to develop.

"What is the reason to pay and then go to the market for the money again?" he said. "If a lender is paying dividends it does not want to grow."

He added that Nomos bank may ask its key shareholders -- Czech PPF and Russia's IST Group -- for funding to buy the remaining 48.7 percent stake of Bank Khanty-Mansyisk (BKM) it does not already own. [ID:nLDE76R0UJ]

"If the markets are closed, we will go to them," Sokolov said, adding that lender's shareholders may buy the stake themselves and transfer it to Nomos in the future.

In result of BKM deal, Nomos' assets rose by 91 percent last year, of which the organic growth accounted for 35 percent.

