By Paul Carrel
COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 13 The European Central
Bank has burdened itself with "considerable risks" and these
should be unwound, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on
Tuesday, in a thinly veiled attack on the ECB's bond-buy plan.
In his first speech since news broke on Friday that another
German ECB policymaker, Juergen Stark, is resigning in protest
at the bond-buying plan, Weidmann also criticised politicians'
response to the debt crisis and said worries about the euro are
increasing in Germany and other parts of the euro zone.
Weidmann and Stark both opposed the ECB's decision last
month to reactivate the bond plan following a 19-week pause. The
bank decided to buy the bonds of Italy and Spain after they came
closer to succumbing to the debt crisis.
"Central banks have taken on some of the load of fiscal
policy for the support of individual countries or banks that
have fallen into trouble," Weidmann said in a speech to the
Family Business Association in Cologne.
"Because of this, the Eurosystem books are now burdened with
considerable risks," he said, referring to the Eurosystem of
central banks, comprising of the ECB and the 17 national central
banks in the common currency bloc.
"I am of the firm view that these should henceforth be
unwound and definitely not increased. It is high time that
fiscal policy(makers) decide which risks they want to take on to
fight the crisis but also in the long run. This is not the role
of monetary policy(makers)."
He declined to comment further when approached by reporters
after delivering the speech.
The ECB has purchased 143 billion euros worth of sovereign
bonds from crisis-ridden countries, risking taking a hit should
they default. It is also offering banks unlimited amounts of
cash in its liquidity operations against collateral.
Weidmann is widely seen as the one German policymaker at the
ECB who will promote Germany's traditional orthodox monetary
policy after the bank said on Friday Executive Board member
Stark would resign.
Weidmann sought to reassure his audience that he would
uphold those Bundesbank-style values:
"In the tradition of the Bundesbank, I regard remaining to
true to the principles of monetary policy as particularly
important, and this applies all the more in a currency union,"
he said. "This is not about dogmatism."
FISCAL ARENA
Stark decided to resign early in what sources said was a
protest against the ECB's policy of buying bonds to help
countries embroiled in the debt crisis. He will quit the bank
this year, well before the end of his term in mid-2014.
Weidmann replaced Axel Weber who resigned as Bundesbank
chief earlier this year -- a move also triggered by his
opposition to the bond programme.
The plan is seen by many in Germany as taking the ECB into
the fiscal arena and threatening its core role of fighting
inflation. Weber's opposition to the programme ultimately led to
his resignation and Germany's president has even questioned the
legality of the plan.
The ECB only decided to reactivate its bond programme last
month after writing to Italy, laying out demands for action on
consolidating the budget, although the exact terms of what it
required have not been revealed.
It also resumed its bond buys on the understanding that a
July euro zone deal meant the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) -- the bloc's rescue fund -- could take over the
bond buys after just a couple of months.
Weidmann dismissed the idea of the EFSF, or the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) that will replace it in mid-2013,
buying bonds.
"Incentives for appropriate fiscal policy will be further
weakened by the planned secondary market purchases (of bonds),"
he said.
Weidmann repeated his opposition to euro zone countries
jointly issuing bonds, saying the risks vastly outweighed any
potential gains.
He also took aim at government's inability to solve the euro
zone debt crisis, which he said had eroded many people's trust
in the authorities, and in the crisis policy response.
"People, not only in Germany, are worried about their
currency. I take these worries seriously," he said.
