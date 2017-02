(Repeats with fixed headline)

WARSAW, Sept 13 Polish coking coal miner JSW expects a favourable supreme court ruling on disallowing real estate taxes on its undeground reserves to contribute 435 million zlotys ($137.3 million) to its bottom line, it said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled group said that the decision should pave the way for it to win outstanding legal disputes to retrieve 161 million zlotys in already paid taxes and eliminate provisions worth 274 million. ($1 = 3.168 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)