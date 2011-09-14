Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKO BP

The bank denies a Rzeczpospolita report that it is looking to sell its pension fund business.

ESRTE

The Austrian bank is not interested in buying two Polish lenders - Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank -- put up for sale by their foreign owners, an Erste official tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

JSW

The coking coal miner expects a favourable supreme court ruling disallowing real estate taxes on its undeground reserves to contribute 435 million zlotys ($137 million) to its bottom line.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank releases August M3 money supply. Economists polled by Reuters expect it to rise by 7.3 percent. (1200)

