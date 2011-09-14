Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKO BP
The bank denies a Rzeczpospolita report that it is looking to sell its pension fund business.
ESRTE
The Austrian bank is not interested in buying two Polish lenders - Bank Millennium and Kredyt Bank -- put up for sale by their foreign owners, an Erste official tells Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
JSW
The coking coal miner expects a favourable supreme court ruling disallowing real estate taxes on its undeground reserves to contribute 435 million zlotys ($137 million) to its bottom line.
M3 MONEY SUPPLY
The central bank releases August M3 money supply. Economists polled by Reuters expect it to rise by 7.3 percent. (1200)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.