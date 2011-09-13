FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The chief executive of
Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Dieter Zetsche, is likely to win a third
term running the German luxury carmaker, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Zetsche, 58, who became CEO in 2006 and whose current term
expires in 2013, is likely to be appointed again and is ready to
stay on, the sources said.
German Daily Handelsblatt had reported there were increasing
signals that the CEO would get a fresh term, citing an unnamed
supervisory board source.
A Daimler spokesman said the issue was not on the agenda at
the moment.
"The supervisory board will deal with the matter in due
course," the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann and Jan Schwartz; Writing by
Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Hulmes)