FRANKFURT, Sept 13 The chief executive of Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Dieter Zetsche, is likely to win a third term running the German luxury carmaker, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Zetsche, 58, who became CEO in 2006 and whose current term expires in 2013, is likely to be appointed again and is ready to stay on, the sources said.

German Daily Handelsblatt had reported there were increasing signals that the CEO would get a fresh term, citing an unnamed supervisory board source.

A Daimler spokesman said the issue was not on the agenda at the moment.

"The supervisory board will deal with the matter in due course," the spokesman added. (Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Hulmes)