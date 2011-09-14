MILAN, Sept 14 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The BRICS major emerging markets are in preliminary talks about increasing their holdings of euro-denominated bonds in a bid to help ease the European debt crisis, a senior Brazilian government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

China remains willing to invest in Europe but wants rich economies to show they are serious about tackling debt, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday.

* The International Monetary Fund hopes investments in European bonds by the fast-growing BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) economies are not limited to less risky government bonds, such as German or British bonds, IMF managing director Christine Lagarde said in La Stampa.

Italy's lower house of parliament is expected to approve the centre-right government's much revised austerity plan on Wednesday as Rome struggles to stem a financial market crisis now threatening the whole euro zone.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The mutual bank is looking to carry out a planned capital increase by end 2011 when it switches to a two-board system to boost management powers.

In a statement at the end of a board meeting on Tuesday, BPM also denied media reports about the arrival of new investors and managers that had sent shares sharply higher in the session.

FIAT

The euro single-currency system could be derailed unless European leaders resolve the debt crisis, a situation that has already prompted Fiat and its affiliate Chrysler to examine the timing of vehicle introductions, Fiat's CEO said on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

The bank's chief Federico Ghizzoni discussed various capital strengthening measures, including a possible rights issue, at a meeting of UniCredit's strategic committee on Tuesday, sources close to the situation said.

ENI

The oil group's chief executive Paolo Scaroni will be in Sochi, Russia, on Friday to sign a new partnership agreement with Gazprom over Libya's Elephant oilfield, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.

BANCO POPOLARE

The mutual bank said on Tuesday it had approved the merger of the group's investment banking unit Efibanca into Banco Popolare

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

NICE

The home automation company has acquired the German Elero company from the Paragon Partners private equity firm for 50 million euros.

VIANINI LAVORI

The construction group said on Tuesday it had won together with Ansaldo STS and Salini Costruttori a contract to extend line B of Rome's underground. Vianini's share of the works totalled around 200 million euros, it said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................