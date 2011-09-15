MILAN, Sept 15 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

AUSTERITY MEASURES

The Italian parliament gave final approval on Wednesday to a 54 billion euro package of austerity measures the centre-right government has put forward to balance the budget by 2013.

DEBT CRISIS

The leaders of France and Germany told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a conference call on Wednesday it was vital to implement reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21 bailout plan.

ENEL

The utility said on Wednesday a new energy tax should cost the company about 400 million euros a year in taxes between 2011 and 2013, and 200 million euros a year after that.

ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy company said on Wednesday it expected a new energy tax to cost the company about 25 million euros per year between 2011 and 2013, and 2 million euros per year after that.

* FIAT

* TELECOM ITALIA

The Italian telecom group said on Thursday it intends to underwrite the capital increase Brazil's Tim Participacoes is planning to help fund development.

* CHINA, ITALIAN STRATEGIC FUND

China Investment Corporation, the Chinese sovereign fund, could buy a stake of up to 20 percent in Italy's so-called strategic fund, a fully state-owned vehicle which started operating last week with 1 billion euros of capital, Italian newspaper Il Messaggero said on Thursday in an unsourced report. * UNICREDIT

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank, is considering selling its Polish unit Pekao and Turkish unit Yapi Kredi , Finanza&Mercati said without citing sources. Yapi Kredi said the report did not reflect reality

ITALCEMENTI

Standard and Poor's has revised its outlook on the cement maker's 'BBB-/A-3' ratings to "negative" citing weak earnings.

ATLANTIA

The toll-road operator said on Wednesday it had bought a further 10 percent of Triangulo do Sol for 30 million euros bringing its stake in the Brazilian peer to 70 percent.

ENI.MI

Iraq's Zubair oilfield will reach its peak output target of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the start of 2017, a development plan set by the oil group showed.

SMALL AND MID-CAPS

TREVI

The ground engineering group confirmed its 2011 guidance forecasting revenues of more than 1 billion euros this year and an improvement in margins in the second half compared with the first six months, the top management told Reuters on Wednesday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italian businessman Diego Della Valle told TV-talkshow Otto e mezzo he would like to increase his investment in the publisher of daily Corriere della Sera and believes he will manage to do so sooner or later, ANSA newsagency reported on Wednesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................