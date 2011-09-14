* Adds press digest
BUCHAREST, Sept 14
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting
with no major items on the preliminary agenda.
FISCAL CODE
Romanian Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu is expected
to attend a debate over upcoming fiscal changes from 1100 GMT.
U.S., ROMANIA SIGN MISSILE DEAL THAT IRKED RUSSIA
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday signed an
agreement to base anti-missile interceptors in Romania under a
NATO missile defense plan that has angered Russia.
FRANCE TO START CRACKDOWN ON ROMANIAN PICKPOCKETS
France is launching a crackdown on Romanian pickpockets,
sparking fresh controversy a year after its mass deportations of
Roma migrants caused an international row over ethnic targeting.
CEE MARKETS
Central European emerging currencies recouped some of their
earlier losses on Tuesday, but the Hungarian forint was still
underperforming the market on concerns over Budapest's
foreign-currency loan repayment scheme.
ERSTE
Austria's Erste Bank is close to making an offer
to five Romanian regional investment funds for their combined 30
percent stake in Romania's largest lender, BCR,
majority-controlled by Erste, daily Ziarul Financiar said citing
a source close to the talks.
According to the source, Erste may offer the investment
funds some 600 million euros in cash and Erste stock.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
ENERGY MANAGERS
Romania's economy ministry said on Tuesday it has received
three valid bids from companies interested to oversee a plan to
appoint private managers at the helm of state-owned energy
firms, as agreed under the country's IMF-led aid package.
It has yet to select the winning bid, but a ministry
official has said Romania will hold another tender to pick the
executive search companies that will be directly involved in
head-hunting by Oct. 1.
The first state-owned companies to have private managers are
hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, lignite miner SNLO,
chemicals firm Oltchim, power distributor Electrica Furnizare
and military product maker Romarm.
FORD
American carmaker Ford said it will start hiring in
2013-2014 at its Romanian plant, where it will have roughly
5,000 employees in 2015, from the current staff of 3,500.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
NEW MINISTRY
Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc is expected to ask a needed
parliament approval to set up a new ministry dedicated solely to
boosting the country's poor absorption of EU funds.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 2
