BUCHAREST, Sept 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting with no major items on the preliminary agenda.

FISCAL CODE

Romanian Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu is expected to attend a debate over upcoming fiscal changes from 1100 GMT.

U.S., ROMANIA SIGN MISSILE DEAL THAT IRKED RUSSIA

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday signed an agreement to base anti-missile interceptors in Romania under a NATO missile defense plan that has angered Russia.

FRANCE TO START CRACKDOWN ON ROMANIAN PICKPOCKETS

France is launching a crackdown on Romanian pickpockets, sparking fresh controversy a year after its mass deportations of Roma migrants caused an international row over ethnic targeting.

CEE MARKETS

Central European emerging currencies recouped some of their earlier losses on Tuesday, but the Hungarian forint was still underperforming the market on concerns over Budapest's foreign-currency loan repayment scheme.

ERSTE

Austria's Erste Bank is close to making an offer to five Romanian regional investment funds for their combined 30 percent stake in Romania's largest lender, BCR, majority-controlled by Erste, daily Ziarul Financiar said citing a source close to the talks.

According to the source, Erste may offer the investment funds some 600 million euros in cash and Erste stock.

ENERGY MANAGERS

Romania's economy ministry said on Tuesday it has received three valid bids from companies interested to oversee a plan to appoint private managers at the helm of state-owned energy firms, as agreed under the country's IMF-led aid package.

It has yet to select the winning bid, but a ministry official has said Romania will hold another tender to pick the executive search companies that will be directly involved in head-hunting by Oct. 1.

The first state-owned companies to have private managers are hydro power producer Hidroelectrica, lignite miner SNLO, chemicals firm Oltchim, power distributor Electrica Furnizare and military product maker Romarm.

FORD

American carmaker Ford said it will start hiring in 2013-2014 at its Romanian plant, where it will have roughly 5,000 employees in 2015, from the current staff of 3,500.

NEW MINISTRY

Romanian Prime Minister Emil Boc is expected to ask a needed parliament approval to set up a new ministry dedicated solely to boosting the country's poor absorption of EU funds.

