LONDON, Sep 14 (IFR) - Emerging credit has opened a little wider tracking the deteriorating tone caused by Asian stocks, and French bank downgrades.

The iTraxx SovX CEEMEA is starting the Wednesday session 2bp wider at 287bp-288bp. The EMBI+ edged out 1bp at the open to 358bp. South Africa's EMBI+ spread widened 1bp too to 190bp.

The market remains jittery on Greece, with most investors sidelined until more details emerge on the next tranche of aid heading to Athens.

Moody's downgraded Societe Generale and Credit Agricole by one notch to Aa3 and Aa2, respectively citing the French banks' heavy exposure to Greece. And the largest French financial institution, BNP Paribas, denied rumours that it had no access to dollar funding.

New international debt issuance in EEMEA has ground to a halt with only one sovereign currently on the road meeting investors.

The Republic of Serbia (BB/BB-) is in New York today with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan, for what could potentially be a maiden US dollar Reg S/144a benchmark deal, if market conditions allow. Market rumours centre on the Balkan sovereign eyeing up to US$700m.

Satorp, the joint oil refining venture between Saudi Aramco and Total, is on the road in Saudi Arabia for a US$1bn-equivalent 14-year riyal sukuk. The deal is being led by Banque Saudi Fransi, Deutsche Bank and Samba Capital. The domestic offering is exclusive to investors in the Kingdom and orders are due October 1. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov)