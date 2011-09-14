By Neal Armstrong
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling rose briefly against
the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after data showed the
number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose less than
expected in August, though gains in the pound were capped after
the wider ILO jobless measure showed its biggest rise in two
years.
Sterling rose to around $1.5772 from $1.5740
before easing back to trade down 0.2 percent for the day at
$1.5753. The euro fell to 86.53 pence compared to
86.67 pence before the data.
"We may see a small rebound in GBP following this data, but
we would still like to sell GBPUSD on any rallies," said a
London-based trader.
(Reporting by Neal Armstrong)