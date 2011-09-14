LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling rose briefly against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after data showed the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose less than expected in August, though gains in the pound were capped after the wider ILO jobless measure showed its biggest rise in two years.

Sterling rose to around $1.5772 from $1.5740 before easing back to trade down 0.2 percent for the day at $1.5753. The euro fell to 86.53 pence compared to 86.67 pence before the data.

"We may see a small rebound in GBP following this data, but we would still like to sell GBPUSD on any rallies," said a London-based trader.

(Reporting by Neal Armstrong)