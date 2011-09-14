MILAN, Sept 14 Shares in Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica rise over 8 percent on Wednesday after a report that General Electric is interested in acquiring its rail signalling unit Ansaldo STS .

Ansaldo STS was suspended limit up, indicating a rise of 15.36 percent.

Finmeccanica, Ansaldo STS and GE could not immediately be reached for a comment. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)