FOREX-Dollar sags on lower yields; euro zone risk in focus
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
LONDON, Sept 14 The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Wednesday, reversing early losses as the single currency rose in tandem with European shares, while European Commission comments suggesting the possibility of joint euro zone bonds to deal with the region's debt crisis also let support.
The euro rose as high as $1.3707 according to electronic trading platform EBS, recovering from a trough of $1.3590 hit in early London trade. Some market participants said traders had pushed the euro higher to take out options-related barriers around $1.37.
Options with strike prices around that level were expected to expire later in the day. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
* Dollar/yen hovers near 10-week low, sharp yield fall takes toll
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 The Brazilian government will send a bill to Congress proposing a fine on homebuyers who cancel the purchase of a property be limited to 10 percent of the value of the house, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian stocks looked set to consolidate around four-month highs on Thursday as a cautious Wall Street close and growing political risks in Europe force investors to the sidelines.