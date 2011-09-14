LONDON, Sept 14 The euro hit a session high against the dollar on Wednesday, reversing early losses as the single currency rose in tandem with European shares, while European Commission comments suggesting the possibility of joint euro zone bonds to deal with the region's debt crisis also let support.

The euro rose as high as $1.3707 according to electronic trading platform EBS, recovering from a trough of $1.3590 hit in early London trade. Some market participants said traders had pushed the euro higher to take out options-related barriers around $1.37.

Options with strike prices around that level were expected to expire later in the day. (Reporting by London Forex Team)