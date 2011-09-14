LONDON, Sep 14 (IFR) - The improvement in sentiment in the broader credit markets has yet to filter through to emerging credits and indices are slightly wider as a result.

While Western European markets are in a corrective tightening mode after the EU Commission's President Jose Barroso's statement to the European Parliament, EM sovereigns' five-year CDS are a little wider.

Hungary's CDS is 12bp wider at 465bp-475bp following a fall in excess of 1% of the Hungarian forint against the euro to 287.50. Meanwhile, the cost of sovereign protection for Ukraine climbed 7bp to 615bp mid-market.

Elsewhere, the five-year CDS for the following three sovereigns widened by 2bp: Dubai to 418bp-430bp, Turkey to 258bp-259bp and Russia to 226bp-227bp. And Kazakhstan's cost of sovereign protection climbed 1bp to 231bp-243bp.

The sentiment remains nervous as the market players adopt a "wait-and-see" mode until some clarity over the Greek sovereign debt crisis emerges. The uncertainty has led to the emerging market credits to remain on the sidelines with their borrowing plans.

The Islamic market, however, remains one of the very few bright spots in emerging markets. Saudi Arabia's Satorp is meeting investors for a US$1bn-equivalent 14-year riyal sukuk. Banque Saudi Fransi, Deutsche Bank and Samba Capital are leading the domestic offering, which is exclusive to local investors. Orders are due on October 1.

Meanwhile, Malaysian state investment vehicle, Khazanah Nasional, could potentially become the first issuer of a Dim Sum sukuk in Hong Kong. BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS will arrange meetings on September 19-20 in Hong Kong and Singapore, respectively, for an offshore renminbi Sharia-compliant paper. (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti in Hong Kong)